USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $21.57. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 380,430 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $1,043,369.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

