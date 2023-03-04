Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Upstart worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upstart by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Upstart by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 41.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of UPST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $151.67.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,029,700 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

