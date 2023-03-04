Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

