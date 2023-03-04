Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 761,600 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 0.4 %

UBX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Unity Biotechnology

A number of analysts have commented on UBX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

