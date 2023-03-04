United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 4.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Shares of URI opened at $479.57 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.98 and its 200 day moving average is $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

