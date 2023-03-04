United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,231 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $307,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $185.68. 2,499,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.