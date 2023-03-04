United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UG opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

