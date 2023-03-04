Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.43

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $10.53. Unifi shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 92,115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Insider Activity at Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,628 shares in the company, valued at $676,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Unifi by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.