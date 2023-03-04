Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$51.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.60. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$25.65 and a 52-week high of C$47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

