UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

UMH stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.55. 231,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $987.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $30,955 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

