Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 3,881 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 986,712 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,526,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

