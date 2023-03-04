Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 3,881 Shares

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 986,712 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,526,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.