Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 3,881 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.