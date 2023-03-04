Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $66.98 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $66.98 million and $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.92 or 0.00563077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00175101 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22273133 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,239,227.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

