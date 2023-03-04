U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 491,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.