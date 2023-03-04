Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for 5.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Trupanion Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $99.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,621,907. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

