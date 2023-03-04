Truist Financial Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $20.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

