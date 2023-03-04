Truist Financial Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $44.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.24.

RIVN stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

