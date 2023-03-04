TRON Price Hits $0.0674 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $260.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011505 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001281 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,390,202,351 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
