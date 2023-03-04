TRON Price Hits $0.0674 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $260.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004719 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002160 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,390,202,351 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

