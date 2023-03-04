Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Tripadvisor worth $63,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

