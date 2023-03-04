Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.58. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently -185.86%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $238,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $238,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,225 shares of company stock worth $430,590 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

