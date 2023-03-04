Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.37.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

