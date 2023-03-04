Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $81.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.