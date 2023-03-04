Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

