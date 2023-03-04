Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Tree Island Steel Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.
About Tree Island Steel
