Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,048

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPK. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.38).

TPK opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,394 ($16.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 912.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

