Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

