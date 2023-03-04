TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,992,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 170,438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

