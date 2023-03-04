TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $890.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.15.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $767.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $768.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $700.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.88.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.