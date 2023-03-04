TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $890.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $767.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $768.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $700.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.88.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

