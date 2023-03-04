Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Up 3.1%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 266.60 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.20). 660,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 973,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.46) to GBX 403 ($4.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.60 ($4.79).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,440.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

