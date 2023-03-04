TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 26,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,431. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

