Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
