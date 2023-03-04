Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.42 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.53.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$89.05 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.8343254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.