Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $82.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.