Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Hits $44.41 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.13 billion and $44.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00010670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42545153 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $45,272,438.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

