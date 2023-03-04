Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.14 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.05 billion and $41.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00010566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00038986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00220116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,316.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42545153 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $45,272,438.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

