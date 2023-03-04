Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 359,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 378,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TWM. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

