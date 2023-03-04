Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

