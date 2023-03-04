Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of THUPY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $23.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken cut Thule Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

