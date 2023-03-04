ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.91.

ThredUp stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.45. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

