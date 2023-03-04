ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

TDUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,899,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

