Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 29,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,775,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

