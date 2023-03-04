Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $678.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

