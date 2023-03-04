The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($23.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.89) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,023.33 ($24.42).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,021 ($24.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,805.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,662.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,062.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 19.30 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,939.39%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

