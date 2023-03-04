The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Timken

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

