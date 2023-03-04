The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

