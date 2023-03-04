The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLPO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 8,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 9.22%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

