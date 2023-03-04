The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Middleby comprises approximately 2.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Middleby worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

