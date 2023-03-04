The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Kroger stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.