The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

