The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 515 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.21) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.03) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 580 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.24) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.15) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 571.17 ($6.89).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 505 ($6.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.24 ($7.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,295.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.