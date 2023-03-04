The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 199,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,994. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

