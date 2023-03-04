The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
DSGX opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
