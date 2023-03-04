The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DSGX opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Descartes Systems Group

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

